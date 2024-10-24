AGL 38.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.46%)
Justice Shah to skip new CJP’s oath-taking ceremony

Published October 24, 2024

KARACHI: Justice Mansoor Ali Shah will depart for Makkah on Thursday to perform Umrah. He is expected to return after the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Justice of Pakistan, Aaj News reported.

Sources indicate that Justice Shah will be unable to attend the farewell reference for outgoing Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and the swearing-in ceremony of the incoming Chief Justice, Justice Yahya Afridi.

He will be travelling with his family and is scheduled to return on November 1.

Jurisdiction: Now questions will arise every day: Justice Shah

A full court reference will be held on October 25 in honour of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, with Chief Justice-designate Yahya Afridi also addressing the event.

President Asif Ali Zardari will administer the oath of office to Justice Yahya Afridi as the new Chief Justice of Pakistan on October 26 at 11:00 a.m in a ceremony at the President’s House, with 300 guests in attendance.

Justice Shah’s absence will mean he will miss both the farewell and swearing-in events.

