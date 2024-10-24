AGL 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
AIRLINK 137.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.44%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DCL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
DFML 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.11%)
DGKC 86.07 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (3.33%)
FCCL 30.91 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.11%)
FFBL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.6%)
FFL 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.97%)
HUBC 108.90 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.92%)
HUMNL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.92%)
KOSM 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
MLCF 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
NBP 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
OGDC 171.41 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.43%)
PAEL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
PIBTL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
PPL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.67%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.27%)
PTC 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.87%)
SEARL 68.35 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (5.56%)
TELE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.43%)
TOMCL 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.58%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TREET 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
TRG 46.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.43%)
UNITY 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 9,442 Increased By 94.7 (1.01%)
BR30 28,626 Increased By 512.9 (1.82%)
KSE100 88,031 Increased By 836.7 (0.96%)
KSE30 27,645 Increased By 247.6 (0.9%)
Oct 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Aurangzeb explores climate financing, trade deals with global institutions

BR Web Desk Published 24 Oct, 2024 10:16am

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb engaged with global financial institutions, including Standard Chartered Bank and Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), exploring climate financing and trade opportunities.

As per a statement released by the Finance Division on Thursday, in a meeting with the team of Standard Chartered Bank, Aurangzeb appreciated the bank’s longstanding partnership with Pakistan.

The former banker said the Pakistani government was constantly engaged with rating agencies.

“The two sides discussed various proposals including trade financing facility, syndicated facility and explored further partnership in climate financing including carbon credits, green bonds and debt swaps,” read the statement.

Finance minister, his Saudi counterpart hold talks

The Pakistani minister is currently in Washington, DC, attending the annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), where other global finance leaders have also gathered.

The finance minister also held a meeting with the delegation of the Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), led by its CEO Hani Salem Sonbol.

“Aurangzeb appreciated the support from ITFC for commodity financing of $3 billion through a Framework Agreement over the next three years and immediate provision of $269 million through a mix of direct financing and syndication.”

Meanwhile, ITFC expressed its resolve to diversify its portfolio in Pakistan.

In a meeting with the team of Deutsche Bank, Finance Minister Aurangzeb gave a detailed briefing on the state of Pakistan’s economy and expressed satisfaction that the country’s credit ratings had been upgraded by Fitch and Moody’s.

“He informed that a Sustainable Finance Framework (SFF) was being developed which will enable the country to access the green international capital market,” the Finance Division said.

Pakistan to explore international capital markets in due course, says Aurangzeb

Aurangzeb also met with the team of Fitch Ratings. He appreciated that Pakistan’s credit ratings had been upgraded by Fitch from CCC to CCC+.

During the meeting, the finance minister highlighted the measures being undertaken for revenue mobilization, expenditure rationalization, tariff reduction in the energy sector and an accelerated privatization programme.

Aurangzeb expressed satisfaction over the fact that his government “had sufficient reserves to repay the external debt liabilities for the current year”.

Meanwhile, in his meeting with Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Aurangzeb appreciated the UAE’s continued support to the external account especially the role played by the UAE banks.

He highlighted the investment potential in the agriculture, IT, mines & minerals sectors and invited UAE companies to invest in these sectors.

Pakistan Economy Fitch moody Standard Chartered Bank Muhammad Aurangzeb ITFC IMF and Pakistan IMF World Bank meetings Deutsch BANK

Comments

200 characters

Aurangzeb explores climate financing, trade deals with global institutions

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

Finance minister, his Saudi counterpart hold talks

Security forces kill 9 terrorists in Bajaur: ISPR

NA informed: Final auction for PIA on 30th

MoF unwilling to legalise revenue-based load shedding

Disco applicable rates: Govt set to provide power to SEZs

Aurangzeb for social protection in IMF loans

MoFA, SIFC finalizing agenda for PM’s visit to Qatar

COLABS announces raising $2mn in pre-Series A funding

Read more stories