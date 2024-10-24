Finance minister, his Saudi counterpart hold talks

WASHINGTON: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb has discussed trade and investment with his Saudi counterpart, Mohammed Aljadaan, during a meeting in the United States, according to an official statement.

The Pakistani minister is currently in Washington, DC, attending the annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), where other global finance leaders have also gathered.

Last month, the IMF approved a fresh $7 billion bailout package for Pakistan after recognizing the government’s efforts to implement stringent economic reforms, saying they had contributed to gradual financial stability.

Saudi Arabia, along with other friendly nations such as China and the United Arab Emirates, played a key role in helping Pakistan secure the new IMF loan, which the Islamabad administration deemed essential for further macroeconomic stability.

“Finance Minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb, met with his Saudi counterpart, Mohammed Aljadaan, on the sidelines of the World Bank-IMF Annual Meetings in Washington DC,” the Finance Division announced. “Appreciating the historical, fraternal bonds between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the two Ministers resolved to further deepen mutually beneficial economic ties, enhance bilateral trade, and facilitate investments in key sectors.”

“The Saudi Minister also shared his experience of reforms in the energy sector,” the statement continued. “Both sides agreed to advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.”

Pakistan has actively sought to attract foreign investment while aiming to boost trade with its allies.