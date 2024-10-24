AGL 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from October 23, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 24 Oct, 2024 08:35am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PM Shehbaz assures Palestinian students of full support in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Majority expect up to 200bps reduction in key policy rate in upcoming MPC meeting, AHL survey finds

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan ‘strongly’ condemns terror attack in Turkish capital Ankara

Read here for details.

  • Emerging Asia Cup T20: Dahani takes five as Pakistan Shaheens beat UAE by 114 runs

Read here for details.

  • MCB Bank posts Rs18.1bn profit in 3Q2024, down 8% YoY

Read here for details.

  • New record: gold price per tola increases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Power generation in Pakistan falls in September amid rising costs, shift to renewables

Read here for details.

  • IMF projects 2.1pc increase in govt expenditure

Read here for details.

