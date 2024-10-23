AGL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.88%)
AIRLINK 137.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
DCL 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
DFML 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
DGKC 82.70 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.73%)
FCCL 30.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.86%)
FFBL 57.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.87%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUBC 106.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.01%)
HUMNL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.78%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.28%)
KOSM 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.76%)
NBP 68.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.78%)
OGDC 169.15 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.29%)
PAEL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.19%)
PIBTL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-11.8%)
PPL 131.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.65%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
SEARL 64.25 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (4.51%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.54%)
TOMCL 36.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.22%)
TPLP 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TREET 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.91%)
TRG 45.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.36%)
UNITY 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.9%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 9,325 Increased By 102.2 (1.11%)
BR30 28,104 Increased By 337.5 (1.22%)
KSE100 87,075 Increased By 608.1 (0.7%)
KSE30 27,342 Increased By 178.8 (0.66%)
Oct 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

New record: gold price per tola increases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 23 Oct, 2024 02:25pm

Gold prices in Pakistan maintained their upward trajectory on Wednesday in line with their increase in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs2,000, clocking in at Rs285,400, which is the latest record high in Pakistan.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs244,684 after it recorded an increase of Rs1,714, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price had increased by Rs1,100 to settle at a then-record high level of Rs283,400.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold increased on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,757 per ounce (with a premium of $20) and was up by $20 during the day.

Silver prices gained Rs200 at Rs3,350 per tola.

Globally, gold prices surged to a record high on Wednesday, as conflicts in the Middle East and uncertainty surrounding the upcoming US election spurred demand for safe-haven assets.

Bullion is considered a hedge against economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market Spot gold US gold gold price gold imports gold rates Gold trade gold rate Gold Spot gold markets US gold prices Global Gold prices Gold spot rates gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola US gold price gold spot rate gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola gold commodity Global gold price

Comments

200 characters

New record: gold price per tola increases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

President Zardari appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as next CJP

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Govt inks revised deals with 8 bagasse-fired IPPs

Aurangzeb says debt reprofile talks with China encouraging

IMF projects 3.2pc growth

OGDCL finds new gas reserves in Sindh

Israel says killed Nasrallah’s apparent successor in Beirut strike

Antony Blinken urges Israel to use opportunity to end war in Gaza

Power generation in Pakistan falls in September amid rising costs, shift to renewables

Read more stories