PM Shehbaz assures Palestinian students of full support in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his commitment to providing all possible facilities for Palestinian students in Pakistan, stating that more students from Palestine will receive free education at government expense, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

Speaking to Palestinian students at a ceremony in Islamabad on Wednesday, the prime minister emphasised that the international community completely failed to intervene in the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and to enforce a ceasefire.

Palestinian students arrive to acquire medical and dental education

He noted that the people of Pakistan stand with their Palestinian brothers and sisters in this difficult time.

During the speech, he pointed out that the Israeli aggression in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of over 43,000 Palestinians, with many children killed in their mothers’ arms and several cities destroyed.

PM Shehbaz criticised the international community for only passing resolutions, making speeches, and making promises, while no international forum, including the United Nations Security Council and the International Court of Justice, took action for a ceasefire.

He stated that such unprecedented destruction had never occurred in history.

“You are our brothers and sisters; our homes, teachers, and everything are for you. We will do everything possible in Pakistan that you need,” the prime minister said.

PM Shehbaz said various countries’ presidents and prime ministers addressed the issue of Palestinian genocide at the UN General Assembly, yet bloodshed continues in Gaza, with schools and hospitals being targeted.

People of Palestine, Gaza and Lebanon: PM calls for donations to relief fund

He acknowledged the profound impact of Palestinians’ hopes on the entire world, lamenting that every family has lost loved ones, creating an extremely tragic situation.

The prime minister announced that 145 Palestinian students had already arrived in Pakistan, and more would be hosted in different cities for their education, terming it the responsibility of Pakistan.

He confirmed that further Palestinian students would receive free medical education at government expense and urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to coordinate immediately on the matter without delay.