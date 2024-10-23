AGL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 137.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.57%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.38%)
DCL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.52%)
DFML 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
DGKC 83.30 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (3.48%)
FCCL 30.27 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.44%)
FFBL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.23%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUBC 106.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.18%)
HUMNL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.78%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (8.84%)
KOSM 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.04%)
MLCF 38.93 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.5%)
NBP 67.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-2.35%)
OGDC 168.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.19%)
PAEL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-12.39%)
PPL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.5%)
PRL 23.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
SEARL 64.75 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (5.32%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.11%)
TOMCL 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TREET 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.45%)
TRG 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.8%)
UNITY 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.25%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 9,347 Increased By 123.7 (1.34%)
BR30 28,113 Increased By 346.6 (1.25%)
KSE100 87,195 Increased By 728 (0.84%)
KSE30 27,397 Increased By 234 (0.86%)
Oct 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz assures Palestinian students of full support in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published October 23, 2024

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his commitment to providing all possible facilities for Palestinian students in Pakistan, stating that more students from Palestine will receive free education at government expense, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

Speaking to Palestinian students at a ceremony in Islamabad on Wednesday, the prime minister emphasised that the international community completely failed to intervene in the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and to enforce a ceasefire.

Palestinian students arrive to acquire medical and dental education

He noted that the people of Pakistan stand with their Palestinian brothers and sisters in this difficult time.

During the speech, he pointed out that the Israeli aggression in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of over 43,000 Palestinians, with many children killed in their mothers’ arms and several cities destroyed.

PM Shehbaz criticised the international community for only passing resolutions, making speeches, and making promises, while no international forum, including the United Nations Security Council and the International Court of Justice, took action for a ceasefire.

He stated that such unprecedented destruction had never occurred in history.

“You are our brothers and sisters; our homes, teachers, and everything are for you. We will do everything possible in Pakistan that you need,” the prime minister said.

PM Shehbaz said various countries’ presidents and prime ministers addressed the issue of Palestinian genocide at the UN General Assembly, yet bloodshed continues in Gaza, with schools and hospitals being targeted.

People of Palestine, Gaza and Lebanon: PM calls for donations to relief fund

He acknowledged the profound impact of Palestinians’ hopes on the entire world, lamenting that every family has lost loved ones, creating an extremely tragic situation.

The prime minister announced that 145 Palestinian students had already arrived in Pakistan, and more would be hosted in different cities for their education, terming it the responsibility of Pakistan.

He confirmed that further Palestinian students would receive free medical education at government expense and urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to coordinate immediately on the matter without delay.

PM Shehbaz Sharif Gaza genocide Palestinian students in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz assures Palestinian students of full support in Pakistan

KSE-100 hits record high, surges past 87,000 amid energy sector rally

Pakistan to explore international capital markets in due course, says Aurangzeb

Majority expect up to 200bps reduction in key policy rate in upcoming MPC meeting, AHL survey finds

Oil slips 1% on large build in US crude stocks; market watches Middle East

Hezbollah confirms Hashem Safieddine, heir apparent to Nasrallah, killed in Israeli attack

President Zardari appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as next CJP

Rupee stable against US dollar

OGDCL finds new gas reserves in Sindh

Power generation in Pakistan falls in September amid rising costs, shift to renewables

Read more stories