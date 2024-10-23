Emerging Asia Cup T20: Dahani takes five as Pakistan Shaheens beat UAE by 114 runs

An unbeaten half-century from skipper Mohammad Haris and a maiden T20 five-wicket haul for Shahnawaz Dahani led Pakistan Shaheens to a 114-run victory over United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the ongoing ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup on Wednesday at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat.

With this massive win, Shaheens confirmed their slot for the semi-finals, set to take place on Friday, October 25.

After opting to bat first, Shaheens racked up 179-4 in the allotted 20 overs as Haris notched an unbeaten 71 off 49 balls. Opening batters Omair Bin Yousuf (21, 11b) and Yasir Khan (25, 13b) departed inside the powerplay where Shaheens amassed 49 runs for the loss of two wickets.

Haris, who walked into bat after two overs, kept the Shaheens’ innings intact as he put on 62 runs for the third wicket with Qasim Akram (23, 28b).

UAE’s Muhammad Farooq produced a double blow in the 14th over when he dismissed Qasim and Abdul Samad to leave Shaheens 112-4.

Haris was then joined by Haider Ali as the duo accounted for an unbeaten 67-run fifth-wicket partnership. The skipper hit six fours and three sixes while Haider slammed as many sixes and one four in his 17-ball 32 not out.

For UAE, Farooq was the only successful bowler as he returned for 3-27 in his four overs.

In reply, UAE lost wickets at regular intervals as they only managed 28-3 in the first six overs as Dahani struck thrice. Skipper Rahul Chopra, batting at No. 5, top-scored for his team with 20 off 18 balls hitting three fours while Tanish Suri (run-a-ball 15) and Syed Haider (12, 16b) were the only other batters to reach double figures.

Dahani registered his career-best T20 bowling figures when he dismissed Akif Raja in the 15th over, finishing with 5-12 in four overs including two maidens. Sufiyan Moqim picked up two wickets while Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Abbas Afridi and Arafat Minhas dismissed one batter each.