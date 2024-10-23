AGL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 137.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.57%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.38%)
DCL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.52%)
DFML 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
DGKC 83.30 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (3.48%)
FCCL 30.27 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.44%)
FFBL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.23%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUBC 106.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.18%)
HUMNL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.78%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (8.84%)
KOSM 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.04%)
MLCF 38.93 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.5%)
NBP 67.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-2.35%)
OGDC 168.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.19%)
PAEL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-12.39%)
PPL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.5%)
PRL 23.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
SEARL 64.75 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (5.32%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.11%)
TOMCL 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TREET 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.45%)
TRG 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.8%)
UNITY 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.25%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 9,352 Increased By 128.2 (1.39%)
BR30 28,103 Increased By 337.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 87,195 Increased By 728 (0.84%)
KSE30 27,397 Increased By 234 (0.86%)
Oct 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance MCB (MCB Bank Limited) 241.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.03%

MCB Bank posts Rs18.1bn profit in 3Q2024, down 8% YoY

BR Web Desk Published October 23, 2024 Updated October 23, 2024 03:27pm

MCB Bank Limited, one of Pakistan’s largest commercial banks, reported a profit-after-tax (PAT) of Rs18.13 billion in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of nearly 8% against Rs19.66 billion recorded in the same period of the previous year (SPPY).

In its consolidated statement released to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday, the bank’s Earning Per Share (EPS) clocked in at Rs15.27 per share during the quarter as compared to earnings of Rs16.57 per share in SPPY.

The bank announced an interim cash dividend of Rs9 per share i.e. 90% for the nine months ended on September 30, 2024. This is in addition to an interim dividend(s) already paid at Rs18 per share i.e. 180%.

“Earnings (are) in line with industry expectations,” said market experts.

MCB Bank posts earnings of Rs16.8bn in 2Q2024, up over 14% YoY

During the period, MCB earned a net interest income of Rs44.89 billion, slightly lower than Rs44.95 billion recorded in the same period of the previous year.

In 3Q2024, the bank saw its fee and commission income marginally decrease to Rs5.93 billion, a yearly decline of 1%.

Whereas, MCB’s foreign exchange income stood at Rs2.83 billion in 3Q2024, from Rs2.51 billion in SPPY.

MCB’s total income grew by nearly 1% to Rs54.57 billion in 3Q2024 up from Rs54.11 billion recorded in 3Q2023.

During 3Q2024, MCB saw its total non-markup interest expenses jump 16% to Rs19.33 billion, as compared to Rs16.68 billion in SPPY.

Its profit before tax during the said period clocked in at Rs35.63 billion, lower than Rs38.43 billion recorded in the same period the previous year, showing a decrease of over 7%.

The bank paid taxes to the tune of Rs17.49 billion in 3Q2024, lower by over 5%, as compared to Rs18.76 billion in 3Q2023.

MCB EPS banking sector profit after tax Islamic banking sector financial results PSX notice PSX notices bank profit mcb profit

Comments

200 characters

MCB Bank posts Rs18.1bn profit in 3Q2024, down 8% YoY

Pakistan to explore international capital markets in due course, says Aurangzeb

President Zardari appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as next CJP

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

OGDCL finds new gas reserves in Sindh

Bushra Bibi granted bail in state gifts case, says PTI

Power generation in Pakistan falls in September amid rising costs, shift to renewables

New record: gold price per tola increases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Israel says killed Nasrallah’s apparent successor in Beirut strike

Antony Blinken urges Israel to use opportunity to end war in Gaza

Read more stories