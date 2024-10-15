Oct 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-15

Palestinian students arrive to acquire medical and dental education

APP Published October 15, 2024 Updated October 15, 2024 08:26am

LAHORE: Twenty-seven more Palestinian students arrived in the country to acquire medical and dental education on Monday.

Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan President Dr Hafeez ur Rehman, Vice President Air Marshal Arshad Malik (retd), Health Services Chairman Prof Dr Zahid Latif and government officials warmly welcomed the students at Lahore airport.

Dr Hafeez ur Rehman said that in the first phase, 192 Palestinian students were coming to Pakistan through different flights. He said that the students would continue their medical and dental education in universities of Pakistan, adding that the Alkhidmat Foundation, Global Relief Trust and Doctors of Rehman would extend cooperation for the purpose.

He thanked the government of Pakistan, Palestinian Embassy and medial colleges and universities which helped the students continue their education. “After meetings with Palestinian Embassy officials, the government of Pakistan and different colleges and universities, we were able to bring the students to Pakistan. The students will be provided with all possible facilities including education, food and residence,” he added.

“The Alkhidmat Foundation continues a relief and rescue operation in Gaza from the first day of war. It is providing facilities like food, medicines and shelter there. It has also set up schools,” he said, adding that cooperation was also being extended to Palestinian students in Egypt, Turkey, Pakistan and other countries.

Pakistan Gaza Palestinians Israel Gaza war Palestinian students medical and dental education

Comments

200 characters

Palestinian students arrive to acquire medical and dental education

Gwadar International Airport virtually inaugurated: Currency swap among 14 accords inked with China

Economy, trade, environment and socio-cultural linkages: Key decisions to be taken to boost intra-SCO ties

Failure to clear power sector receivables: Fearing credit loss, CPPA-G seeks extension of IFRS-9 exemption

Sindh launches Hari Card: Bilawal for equal provincial representation, judicial reforms

To be shared with IMF: MoF asks ministries to submit 17 SOEs’ makeover plans

Sales tax fraud: Five senior companies’ officials held

‘Judicial dictatorship’ established in country: Punjab PA Speaker

Donations for Gaza, Lebanon: SBP opens ‘PM’s Relief Fund’ account

Sharjeel for completing Red Line BRT project ahead of schedule

Processing for change of jurisdiction of taxpayers: FBR implements FTO recommendation to introduce online module

Read more stories