SCO Summit: FO advises diplomats to limit movement

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10: The Foreign Office advised all the diplomats on Thursday to limit their movement during the forthcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit scheduled to take place from October 15 to 16 in the federal capital.

Pakistan is all set to host the SCO council of heads of government meeting next week with major foreign leaders, including Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visiting the country.

To ensure law and order situation in the federal capital during the forthcoming SCO summit, the federal government has deployed Pakistan Army’s troops in Islamabad from October 5 to 17, under Article 245 of the Constitution.

In a letter, addressing all resident diplomatic missions, UN agencies, funds, and international organisations based in Islamabad, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the government had instituted heightened security measures to ensure safety of incoming dignitaries and delegates as well as success of the summit.

The FO requested the diplomats to limit their movement during the international event, both within and outside the city. It further advised them to confine their activities primarily to the Diplomatic Enclave and Red Zone areas.

It said the missions may follow the daily traffic updates by Islamabad Traffic Police, which are shared through police’s various channels including social media handles.

“In case of any assistance that may be required, the missions may reach out to the ministry’s Control Room (operational 24/7 - till the conclusion of SCO Summit) at the following contact numbers: 051-9207301 051-9204374.

“The ministry greatly appreciates the understanding and cooperation of all diplomatic missions in this matter and looks forward to their continued support in ensuring the success of this event.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs avails itself of this opportunity to renew to all resident diplomatic missions the assurances of its highest consideration,” it said.

The SCO, comprising India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, is a crucial multilateral platform, primarily for regional security and collaboration with Central Asian nations.

India’s Jaishankar will also travel to Pakistan to attend the SCO CHG meeting — which will be the first visit by an Indian foreign minister in nearly a decade.

