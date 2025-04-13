Beloved comedy actor Javed Kodu passes away

Pakistan’s entertainment industry mourns the loss of veteran actor Javed Kodu, whose comedic brilliance and distinctive physical presence captivated audiences for decades. The beloved performer passed away after battling a long illness, leaving behind a remarkable 45-year legacy in show business.

Kodu, a household name across Pakistan, began his illustrious career in 1981 with the stage play “Sauday Baaz” and subsequently appeared in more than 150 productions spanning Punjabi and Urdu films, theatrical performances, and television programs.

His fame stemmed not only from his flawless comic timing but also from his unique physicality, with his short stature becoming an integral part of his memorable stage persona.

The late actor’s extensive body of work includes the critically acclaimed television drama “Aashiyana,” which continues to hold a special place in viewers’ hearts.

Kodu’s unparalleled contributions to both stage and screen brought laughter and joy to generations of fans, with his passing signifying the end of a golden era in Pakistani comedy.