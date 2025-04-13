AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
Pakistan

Karachi traffic police launch crackdown on dumpers after viral video of traffic violation

BR Web Desk Published April 13, 2025 Updated April 13, 2025 06:43pm

Karachi traffic police launched a large-scale crackdown following a viral video showing a dumper driver speeding recklessly on Shahrah-e-Faisal and evading a traffic patrol attempting to stop the vehicle.

According to the spokesperson for Karachi Traffic Police, the video showed the dumper driver not only violating multiple traffic laws by speeding on a major city artery but also refusing to stop when signaled by a patrolling unit and fleeing the scene instead.

In response, all dumper associations were immediately directed to hand over the dumper and the driver involved to police custody for legal proceedings. However, despite initial cooperation and a request for time, the Dumper Association — led by its president Liaquat Mehsud — failed to fulfill the commitment and did not produce the driver or the vehicle, according to the police statement.

As a result, the traffic police initiated a targeted crackdown late last night, during which 142 dumpers were issued challans and fined heavily, 27 vehicles were impounded, and one driver was arrested. Legal action has been initiated against the arrested driver under Sections 99 and 113 of the Motor Vehicles Ordinance, 1965, as per the statement.

Transporters call off strike in response to FPCCI’s request: Fayyaz

The traffic police spokesperson stated that the operation would continue without interruption until the dumper and the responsible driver were handed over to authorities. “No one is above the law. They must submit to the rule of law,” the spokesperson said.

