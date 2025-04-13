AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
BOP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.98%)
CNERGY 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
CPHL 99.73 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.33%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.06%)
HUBC 137.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.42%)
MLCF 62.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
OGDC 212.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-1.21%)
PACE 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.34%)
PAEL 47.18 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (5.17%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.54%)
POWER 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-2.46%)
PRL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.02%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.99%)
SEARL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
SSGC 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1%)
SYM 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.53%)
TRG 63.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.86%)
WAVESAPP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Apr 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli missiles strike Gaza hospital, patients evacuated

Reuters Published 13 Apr, 2025 10:08am

CAIRO: Two Israeli missiles hit a building inside a main Gaza hospital on Sunday, destroying the emergency and reception department and damaging other structures, medics said.

Health officials at the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital evacuated the patients from the building after one person said he received a call from someone who identified himself with the Israeli security shortly before the attack took place.

No casualties were reported, according to the civil emergency service. Israel made no comment on the strike.

Images circulating on social media, which Reuters could not immediately authenticate, showed dozens of displaced families leaving the place. Some of them dragging sick relatives on hospital beds.

Israel bombs heart of Beirut, killing six

In its statement, the Hamas-run government media office condemned the attack as a “heinous and filthy crime,” saying that Israel “deliberately destroyed and rendered out of service 34 hospitals as part of a systematic plan to dismantle what remains of the healthcare sector in the Gaza Strip.”

In October 2023, an attack on the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital killed hundreds of people.

Palestinian officials blamed an Israeli air strike for the blast.

Israel said the blast was caused by a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, which denied blame.

MENA Gaza Gaza Strip islamic jihad Gaza ceasefire Israeli missiles Gaza hospital Gaza war Israel Gaza war ceasefire in Gaza Gaza genocide Gaza truce talks Israeli security Gaza peace talks Gaza’s children Al Ahli Arab Israeli missiles strike Al Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital

Comments

200 characters

Israeli missiles strike Gaza hospital, patients evacuated

New customs values on import of tape types issued

Eight Pakistanis brutally murdered in Iran

Trump spares smartphones, computers, other electronics from China tariffs

IT ministry set for overhaul for WB’s $77.73m ‘DEEP’

Economic boost: Aurangzeb inspired by Singapore’s nickel exports model

CM Maryam meets Turkish President Erdogan

CM Sindh launches development campaign, criticises canal project

Bilawal re-elected PPP chairman

Shujaat re-elected PML-Q president

Show-cause notice under Sec 114(1): SC dismisses petition against FBR

Read more stories