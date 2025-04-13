Iran says talks with US to remain ‘indirect’ with Omani mediation

TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign ministry said Sunday that upcoming talks with the United States slated for next weekend will remain “indirect” with Omani mediation and focus solely on the nuclear issue and lifting sanctions.

“Negotiations will continue to be indirect. Oman will remain the mediator, but we are discussing the location of future negotiations,” foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said in an interview with state TV, adding that the talks would only focus on “the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions”.