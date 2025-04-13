AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
Iran says talks with US to remain ‘indirect’ with Omani mediation

AFP Published 13 Apr, 2025 02:45pm

TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign ministry said Sunday that upcoming talks with the United States slated for next weekend will remain “indirect” with Omani mediation and focus solely on the nuclear issue and lifting sanctions.

Iran says giving diplomacy ‘genuine chance’ in Oman talks with US

“Negotiations will continue to be indirect. Oman will remain the mediator, but we are discussing the location of future negotiations,” foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said in an interview with state TV, adding that the talks would only focus on “the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions”.

Iran says talks with US to remain 'indirect' with Omani mediation

