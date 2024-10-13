Governor supports Bilawal’s stance on constitutional court

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s stance on the creation of constitutional courts represents collective voice of the masses in the country.

Talking to the media men, he said that constitutional courts are need of the hour, as the litigants had to move from pillar to post in search of justice while justice remains a far cry even for the third generation of a family.

‘Once the constitutional court takes care of the constitutional matters, the Supreme Court will be able to dispense with the large number of pending cases,’ he said, adding that people have to wait decades for decision on a case of one marla of land and justice delayed is justice denied.

To a query, the governor said the PPP has neither committed an unconstitutional act throughout its history nor did it broker legislation for an individual, adding that PPP is the only political party which has no blocs in bureaucracy, judiciary, and media.

