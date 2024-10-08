Ministry seeks proposals from REAP with a view to achieving export target

ISLAMABAD: Commerce Ministry has sought proposals from Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) to achieve ambitious export target of rice.

On Monday, in a meeting with the REAP, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan called for measures aimed at enhancing Pakistan’s rice exports and ensuring compliance with European food safety standards.

As Pakistan holds a 25 per cent share of the European rice export market, significantly outpacing India’s 16 per cent, the minister highlighted the need for greater collaboration between the government and exporters to maintain this competitive edge.

Jam Kamal emphasised the critical role of rice exports in Pakistan’s economy, noting that rice is second only to cotton in export value.

He remarked that rice exporters were a primary source of revenue and employment, with the government aiming to increase exports from $4 billion to $6-7 billion in the near future.

“We are focusing on improving our standards to meet international food safety requirements, especially in Europe,” he stated.

The minister also referenced recent diplomatic developments, specifically the visit of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. During this visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed expanding rice and meat exports to Malaysia.

“A Pakistani business delegation will be visiting Malaysia in November, and I will personally lead it to explore new opportunities for rice and other sectors,” said Jam Kamal.

Malik Faisal Jahangir, chairman of REAP, shared positive feedback during the meeting, reporting that Pakistan’s rice exports faced fewer regulatory challenges than many of its competitors.

