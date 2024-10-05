AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
Oct 05, 2024

Business & Finance

‘World Investor Week’ launched: Youths offer unique opportunity to grow capital market: SECP chief

Recorder Report Published 05 Oct, 2024

KARACHI: The Chairman, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Akif Saeed, formally launched World Investor Week 2024 in Pakistan by ringing the gong at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), followed by a grand inaugural ceremony hosted by the Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX).

In his address, Akif Saeed emphasized the importance of investor education in today’s evolving financial markets, noting, “Pakistan's young population offers a unique opportunity to grow our capital market. By sharing knowledge and empowering individuals, we can build a stronger financial future for the country.”

Throughout the week, a series of investor outreach, education, and awareness events will be organized by PSX, PMEX, Central Depository Company (CDC), National Clearing Company of Pakistan, and ICMAP International, under the guidance of SECP. These events will include seminars, webinars, panel discussions, and an Investor Weekend celebration at Dolmen Mall Clifton, Karachi, by CDC in collaboration with asset management companies and brokers.

The launch event was attended by leadership from capital market entities, academic institutions, professional bodies, brokers, insurance firms, and leading asset management companies.

World Investor Week 2024 is a critical platform for promoting investor education, protection, and financial literacy. This year, SECP’s efforts will focus on key themes such as technology, sustainable finance, fraud prevention, and investor resilience. Initiatives like Jamapunji, combined with Pakistan’s young population and advancements in digital finance, offer promising opportunities to strengthen and grow the capital market.

