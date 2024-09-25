SRB seals popular eatery for ‘tax evasion’

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has taken decisive action against a popular eatery in Karachi’s upscale Clifton area for alleged tax evasion and non-compliance with e-invoicing regulations.

On Tuesday, SRB officials sealed the premises of Alaska Restaurant, located in Clifton Block-4, citing persistent violations of sales tax laws and e-invoicing rules. The restaurant, which had been integrated into SRB’s Point of Sale (POS) e-invoicing system, reportedly failed to utilise the system properly and suppressed sales information, resulting in significant losses to the provincial exchequer.

According to the SRB, the restaurant had been issued multiple warnings to adhere to the prescribed tax regulations. Despite repeated directives to comply with the law, Alaska Restaurant continued to engage in non-compliant activities, including failure to file mandatory tax returns, which led to

the restaurant’s sealing, it stated.

The Board has warned that similar enforcement actions will be taken against other establishments found violating tax laws, particularly those failing to issue SRB-prescribed POS tax invoices to customers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024