CDA approves to revive cinema industry in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) approved revitalization of cinema industry in Islamabad.

The CDA has taken significant steps to revive the cinema industry in Islamabad, as announced during the 13th CDA Board meeting held on Wednesday.

The meeting, chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, focused on various development projects aimed at enhancing the city's infrastructure.

The Board approved proposals for the redevelopment of plots previously allocated for cinemas, ensuring that modern cinemas will be built according to international standards. In addition, the CDA Board sanctioned four new sites for cinema development across the city, reflecting a broader push to rejuvenate the entertainment sector.

Another key decision was to place the CDA’s Resource Wing under the administrative control of Member Finance. This move aims to streamline revenue collection, achieve financial targets, and modernize the authority’s operations by leveraging technology.

In a bid to foster technological innovation, the Board also decided to hire a transaction advisor for the IT Park project in Sector G-10.

Furthermore, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will oversee the feasibility and design work for the upcoming Islamabad Bus Terminal.

Additionally, the CDA Board approved seeking advisory services from the Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A) for various development projects.

To address the city’s sewage management, the City Sewerage Division will now report to the Director General of Water Management, which is expected to improve Islamabad's sewage treatment system.

