Sep 01, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-09-01

German CG visits MALC healthcare center

Press Release Published 01 Sep, 2024 02:46am

KARACHI: The German Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Karachi Dr Rüdiger Lotz and MALC CEO Mervyn Lobo set out from Karachi towards the outskirts of Tando Jan Mohammed. This was not just a journey; it was a mission to bring solace to those whose lives were shattered by the devastating floods of 2022.

Two years ago, during the devastating floods in Sindh, German Consul General Dr Rüdiger Lotz visited MALC’s healthcare center in Tando Jan Mohammad. Dr Lotz highlighted the long-standing partnership between the German Consulate and MALC, which began more than six decades ago with Dr Ruth Pfau’s pioneering work.

The team was warmly welcomed. This was followed by a wheelchair distribution ceremony. The journey continued, taking the team 25 kilometers further to Haji Khan Village, Taluka Jhudo, District Mirpurkhas. Here, forty adults and their children awaited a momentous day — the day their new homes, a beacon of hope, would be handed over. A total of 31 one-room houses, built with resilience and care, were ready to provide shelter and security, a symbol of life returning to normal.

The MALC team and Consul General Dr. Lotz spent heartfelt moments with the villagers, and actively participated with them in planting new trees in the area. The villagers expressed their deepest gratitude for the roofs over their heads, strong enough to withstand future monsoons, and for the chance to rebuild their lives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

floods in Sindh Dr Rüdiger Lotz MALC healthcare center Mervyn Lobo

