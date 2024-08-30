Educational scholarships announced

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Welfare Officer of the Staff Welfare Organization, Establishment Division, on Thursday, announced educational scholarships for federal employees' children for 2024-2025.

The chief welfare organisation has informed all federal employees that the sale of forms for educational scholarships for the academic year 2024-2025 has commenced from August 20, 2024, under the directive of Shahid Ali Khan, Director General, Staff Welfare Organization.

These forms can be obtained during office hours from the Staff Welfare Organization, Establishment Division, located at Chaudhry Rehmat Ali Community Center, G-7.

Additionally, the forms are also available at the Establishment Division, B Block Cafeteria, Kohsar Block, and the AGPR Office until October 31, 2024.

It also shared contact numbers for further information: 051-9253000 and 051-9252929.

