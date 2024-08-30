Saudi Arabia changes senior military commanders

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia issued royal decrees announcing changes to the heads of its joint forces, navy and land forces, state news agency SPA reported on Thursday.

The chief of general staff, Lieutenant-General Fayyad bin Hamed al-Ruwayli, was left in place.

The next most senior military role, commander of the joint forces, will be taken by Lieutenant General Fahd bin Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Salman, who was promoted from a major general, the decree said.

Lieutenant General Mutlaq bin Salem bin Mutlaq Al-Azima, who was formerly in that role, will retire from military service and has been appointed an advisor at the Royal Court.

The former head of the navy, Lieutenant General Fahd bin Abdullah bin Saleh al-Ghufaili, was appointed deputy chief of the general staff.

The former chief of the land forces will become an advisor to the office of the minister of defense.