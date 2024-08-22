Smuggling: Confiscate vehicles, orders PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed for confiscation of vehicles used in smuggling besides taking action against those involved in smuggling and their facilitators.

The premier was presiding over a review meeting regarding the prevention of smuggling on Wednesday and stated the government would not allow the smuggling to harm the country’s economy.

He said that certainly reduction in smuggling has taken place subsequent to the actions taken by the concerned departments.

He directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Ministry of Interior and other institutions to further improve mutual cooperation and a comprehensive strategy should be made and presented to provide better employment opportunities to the people in the border areas.

He said that all institutions should speed up their efforts to eradicate the scourge of trafficking from the country.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the prevention of trafficking and its results so far and was informed that a nationwide campaign is under way to prevent smuggling under the supervision of the Ministry of Interior.

The meeting was informed that effective measures are being taken against smuggling of petroleum products, cigarettes, mobile phones, gold, tea, clothes, essential items, tires, and auto parts.

The meeting was informed that a web portal has been launched to prevent smuggling of urea and sugar.

As per the instructions of the prime minister, 54 joint check posts have been established and the launch of the system for identification of non-customs-paid vehicles and their mapping is in the final stages.

The draft legislation for the establishment of Pakistan Land Port Authority is in the final stages.

A report on the performance of the anti-trafficking campaign so far was also presented to the meeting.

The meeting was informed that 212 items included in the Afghan transit trade, which were at risk of smuggling, were identified and banned.

Instead of insurance guarantee, bank guarantee has been declared mandatory for Afghan transit trade. Along with the substantial decrease in the smuggling of essential commodities, the smuggling of petroleum products decreased by 50 percent.

The meeting in report was further informed that along with the 80 percent reduction in the smuggling of sugar, there was also a clear reduction in the smuggling of other food items.

During the financial year 2023-24, the value of the confiscated items due to failed smuggling attempts is Rs106 billion. The trend of hoarding in the country also decreased due to the anti-smuggling campaign. The meeting was also informed in detail about the action against the officers involved in smuggling.

The process of identification of elements involved in smuggling, transporters and their facilitators has been going on at a fast pace and in this regard, help is being taken from the database of NADRA, Excise and other institutions.

The prime minister directed to make anti-smuggling measures more effective and faster.

