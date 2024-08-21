Wapda to present cash award to Arshad Nadeem

LAHORE: Arshad Nadeem, the javelin throw gold medallist in the recently-concluded Paris Olympics Games, 2024 will be awarded cash prize at a ceremony being held here on Wednesday. In this regard, Wapda Sports Board (WSB) is holding a ceremony here at Wapda auditorium on Wednesday at 1.15 p.m. Chairman Wapda and patron-in-chief WSB, Lt-Gen. Sajjad Ghani will present cash award to Wapda’s athlete Arhad Nadeem.

Since returning home with Pakistan’s first gold in the Olympics since 1984, Arshad Nadeem has been showered with heavy cash prizes, cars and other gifts from Kyhber to Karachi.

