Devastating rains, floods claim over 200 lives in Pakistan

Flash floods triggered by devastating monsoon rains, which began on July 1, have claimed more than 200 lives in Pakistan, authorities said on Monday.

According to the data issued on Monday, 215 people, including 108 children, have died and 405 others, including 156 children, have been injured in rain-related incidents across the country from July 1 to Aug 19.

The NDMA predicted more rainfall and potential flash flooding in the upper region of the country on Tuesday.

Hundreds killed as heavy monsoon rains lash Pakistan and India

Weather-related disasters are common during the monsoon season from June to September, and the ongoing monsoon season has been no different.

According to the data issued on Sunday, Punjab remained the most affected province reporting 86 deaths in the past 50 days. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 65 deaths, Sindh 37, Balochistan 18, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 5, while Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) reported 5 deaths in rain-related incidents.

Flash floods caused by devastating rains have damaged more than 2,500 houses. As many as 405 people, including 156 children, have been injured while 448 livestock have perished in rain-related incidents nationwide.