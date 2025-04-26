Weekly SPI inflation down 1.92pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index-based inflation for the week ended April 24, 2025, decreased by 1.92 per cent due to a decrease in the prices of electricity charges for Q1 (19.17per cent), chicken (11.75 per cent), wheat flour (5.68 per cent) and LPG (1.09 per cent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year (YoY) trend depicts a decrease of 3.52per cent due to a decrease in the prices of onions (69.78per cent), tomatoes (40.77per cent), garlic (31.96per cent), wheat flour (30.70per cent), electricity charges for q1 (29.40per cent), tea Lipton (16.98per cent), potatoes (16.93per cent), chilies powder(15.69per cent), maash (15.62per cent), petrol (13.24per cent) and diesel (10.85per cent), while major increase is observed in the prices of ladies sandal (55.62per cent), moong (26.85per cent), powdered milk (23.11per cent), pulse gram (21.08per cent), beef(18.64per cent), sugar (16.14per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (15.45per cent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (14.50per cent), cooked daal(12.77per cent), firewood (10.49per cent), lawn printed (10.33per cent) and Georgette (9.90per cent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 11 (21.57per cent) items increased, 18 (35.29per cent) items decreased and22 (43.14per cent) items remained stable.

Weekly SPI decreases 0.69pc

The SPI for the week under review recorded at 308.86 points against 314.92points during the same period of previous week.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889-Rs29,517, Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 decreased by 1.81per cent, 2.33per cent, 1.81per cent, 1.64per cent and 1.59 per cent, respectively.

The items prices of which increased during the period under review include, potatoes (6.94per cent), toilet soap Lifebuoy (0.90per cent), eggs (0.66per cent), cigarettes Capstan 20’s packet each (0.51per cent), salt powdered (0.51per cent), gur (0.37per cent), curd (0.18per cent), masoor (0.09per cent), long cloth 57” Gul Ahmed/Al Karam(0.08per cent), pulse gram (0.07per cent) and lawn printed Gul Ahmed/al Karam(0.06per cent).

The items prices of which decreased during the period under review include electricity charges for q1 per unit (19.17per cent), chicken (11.75per cent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (5.68per cent), garlic (4.66 per cent), bananas (3.51per cent), onions (1.93per cent), rice irri-6/9 (1.58per cent), mustard oil (1.10 per cent), LPG (1.09per cent), tomatoes (0.76per cent), bread plain (0.55per cent), sugar (0.26per cent), maash (0.25per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib2.5 kg tin each (0.15per cent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.14per cent), moong (0.12per cent), rice basmati broken (0.10per cent) and vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (0.10per cent).

