Apr 26, 2025
Print Print 2025-04-26

Customs values of used computers, accessories decreased

Sohail Sarfraz Published 26 Apr, 2025 02:57am

ISLAMABAD: Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has drastically reduced customs values on the import of old and used computers, laptops, printers and their auxiliaries & accessories from all origins.

The directorate has issued a new valuation ruling (2000 of 2025) here on Friday to facilitate importers.

The downward revised customs values would be applicable on the import of old and used computers including laptops, printers and its accessories of all origins.

The ruling revealed that the previous Valuation Ruling was more than one year old. Therefore, in pursuance of ‘analysis of imported data, current market trends, the difference in market prices and customs values, an exercise for the determination of customs values of the subject goods was initiated under sections 25 and 25A of the Customs Act 1969.

Meeting for the determination of customs values was attended by relevant stakeholders. They argued that the values of the subject goods have been declined of old models and generations and their values should be determined accordingly.

Thus, the customs values of old and used computer systems, laptops, printers and its Auxiliaries & Accessories of all origins. The transaction value of said goods was determined for assessment of duties and taxes, the ruling added.

