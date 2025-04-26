PIA sell-off process must be completed on time: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday issued clear directives regarding the privatisation of cash-strapped Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), calling for the process to be completed on schedule while ensuring full transparency throughout.

In a meeting to review the ongoing privatisation efforts, Sharif made it clear that there would be no room for errors or secrecy as the state-owned airline moves towards being sold to private investors.

“The privatisation of PIA must be executed on time, and transparency must be at the heart of every decision we make,” he said, setting the tone for what is expected to be a high-profile and closely scrutinised process.

The national flag carrier, long plagued with financial woes and mismanagement, has been a major burden on Pakistan’s economy, and the government is pushing hard to rid itself of the airline’s financial liabilities.

Sharif emphasised the importance of roadshows aimed at attracting potential investors, but made it clear that these efforts must go beyond the usual corporate pitches.

To ensure that the process remains open and free of corruption, the prime minister ordered that the entire privatisation process – including the bidding rounds – be broadcast live on television and digital platforms.

This unprecedented step is designed to ensure that every move is under public scrutiny, leaving no room for behind-the-scenes maneuvering.

In the meeting, officials outlined the comprehensive strategy for reaching out to investors, which has been developed in collaboration with consultants.

This outreach plan is said to be fully operational, with a focus on presenting PIA as an attractive investment opportunity despite its turbulent history.

The prime minister was briefed on the bidding criteria, the timeline for completing the privatisation, and the specific conditions that potential bidders must meet in order to participate in the process.

While the government has yet to release specific details on the investors being targeted, the expectation is that a strong pool of private players will be vying for control of the airline.

“Transparency, efficiency, and accountability will be the foundation of this process,” Sharif reiterated during the meeting, signaling his commitment to ensuring that PIA’s privatisation is carried out in the most transparent and accountable manner possible.

