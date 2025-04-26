Rs91bn projects referred to Ecnec: CDWP clears three projects worth Rs10.053bn

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved three development projects at a cost of Rs10.053 billion and referred four projects amounting to approximately Rs91 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) for final consideration and approval.

The CDWP met with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal in the chair at P-Block Secretariat on Friday. The CDWP meeting discussed a total of seven development projects. Out of these, three projects with a cumulative cost of Rs10.053 billion were approved at the CDWP level. Additionally, four major projects, amounting to approximately Rs91 billion, were recommended to the Ecnec for final consideration and approval.

The meeting was attended by Awais Manzur Sumra, secretary planning, along with members of the Planning Commission, chief economist of PC, federal secretaries, heads of Provincial Planning and Development (P&D) departments, and senior representatives from relevant federal ministries and provincial governments.

The agenda focused on development projects across key sectors, including higher education, information technology, physical planning and housing, transport and communications and tourism.

The forum approved two significant projects in the higher education sector following detailed discussions. These include project for the “Development of the National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS), Rawalpindi” with the cost of Rs3,387.386 million, and “Establishment of Sukkur IBA University Campus at Mirpurkhas”, worth to Rs1,699.052 million.

A project related to information technology sector presented in the meeting namely, “Gwadar Safe City Project (Revised)” worth Rs4,966.905 million approved by the forum. The project is proposed to be financed through PSDP on a 50:50 cost-sharing basis between the federal and provincial governments. The purpose of Gwadar Safe City Project will result in the development of safety within the city. CCTV for creation of a safer environment reducing acts of vandalism, theft, security threats to strategic places/locations and identification of attacks on members of the public and foreigners. The revision of PC-1 incorporates input from all stakeholders regarding the rationalised project components.

A project related to Physical Planning and Housing presented in the meeting namely, “Sewerage System from Larechs Colony to Gulshan-E-Ravi, Lahore (Through Trenchless Technology)” worth Rs49.270 billion referred to ECNEC for further consideration. The project is proposed to be financed through foreign funding of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). WASA Lahore, with financial support from AIIB and technical assistance from Project Management Consultants (JV of EBA-ECSP-EEC-TEAM), is undertaking a major infrastructure upgrade through the construction of a new Trunk Sewerage System in Central Lahore using micro-tunneling technology to replace the outdated sewerage network laid 25–60 years ago. Executed on EPC mode, the project aims to separate sewerage from storm water, minimise disruption, and address urban runoff by laying three major trunk lines: Line-A (7.25 km, 2400 mm diameter), Line-B (6.644 km, 1500–2400 mm), and Line-C (5.337 km, 3500 mm), connecting key disposal stations across Lahore and accommodating future expansions under both WASA and Cantonment Board

jurisdictions.

A project related to tourism sector presented in the meeting namely, “Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project (PTEGP) - World Bank Assisted (Revised)” worth Rs12,472 million referred to ECNEC for further consideration. The project is proposed to be financed through foreign funding of World Bank’s loan. The Punjab Tourism project focuses on boosting tourism through four key components: policy and institutional reforms including restructuring of TDCP and skills development, infrastructure and destination development featuring road connectivity, museum upgrades, digital facilities, solar systems, and private sector investment plans; project management and institutional capacity building to support tourism-related departments; and a zero-cost Contingent Emergency Response Component for crisis response.

Two projects related to transport and communications sector presented in the meeting namely, “Construction of Dualization of Sialkot Eminabad Road up to Kamoki Including Link to Motorway Length: 65.10 Km (Section-I (GhattoRora) to (DharamKot 28.86 km), including link to Motorway (3.6 Km, Length:32.46 Km) in District Sialkot New” worth Rs12,973.025 million referred to ECNEC for further consideration. The project is proposed to be financed on 50,50 cost sharing basis. The proposed road project in Sialkot aims to enhance connectivity between Sialkot city and the National Highway (N-5) by upgrading a key route—starting with a 7 km dual carriageway up to GhattoRora, followed by the dualisation of the remaining single carriageway. Aligned with sectoral objectives of reducing transportation costs and boosting economic development, the project will provide a safer, faster, and more economical route for transporting agricultural and industrial goods, while improving access to remote areas and promoting socio-economic growth through better trade, mobility, and employment opportunities.

Another project of the T&C sector presented in the forum namely, Rehabilitation and Upgradation of Jhaljao–Bela Road (79.89 km) Revised” worth Rs16,219.630 million refereed to ECNEC for further consideration. The revised project envisages rehabilitation/upgradation of 2-lane existing road 79.890 km in length to 6.1 m wide carriageway and 3 m wide shoulders on either side. The project road starts from Jhaljao and terminates at Bela, District Awaran. The road traverses through towns of Augani, Sipai Sing, Chauki and finally terminates at Bela. The project road also passes near famous Sheeran–Farhad Shrine.

The scope of work also includes geometric improvements of existing road, dismantling of existing culverts and construction of new box culverts, rehabilitation of existing bridges, relocation of utilities, and land acquisition as additional 50m (max) right of way where re-alignment has been proposed. The road is under the jurisdiction of Government of Balochistan and NHA has taken up the project as deposit work.

