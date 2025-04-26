AIRLINK 167.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.89%)
Senate vows befitting response to any misadventure

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 26 Apr, 2025 02:57am

ISLAMABAD: On the heels of heightened tension between Islamabad and New Delhi, the lawmakers from both sides of the aisle in the Upper House of the Parliament here have joined hands to reiterate that “any misadventure by India will be met with a firm, swift and decisive response.”

“Senate of Pakistan – warns that Pakistan remains fully capable and prepared to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any aggression, including water terrorism or military provocation as clearly demonstrated by its robust and valiant response to India’s reckless actions in February 2019; and any misadventure by India will be met with a firm, swift and decisive response,” read a resolution moved by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar that was unanimously passed by the House in the Senate session on Friday.

The resolution demanded that India be held accountable for its “involvement in different acts of terrorism and targeted assassinations on the soil of other countries, including Pakistan.”

Senate passes resolution saying misadventure by India will be met with swift, decisive response

Presided over by Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani, the Senate meeting rejected as frivolous and baseless, the attempts to link Pakistan with Pahalgam attack of 22 April.

The House condemned the “orchestrated and mala fide campaign by the Indian government to malign Pakistan, which follows a familiar pattern of exploiting the issue of terrorism for a narrow political goal.”

The Upper House said it condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and emphasised that killing of innocent

civilians is contrary

to the values upheld by Pakistan.

The House also condemned India’s “unlawful and unilateral declaration to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance in blatant violation of the treaty which clearly amounts to an act of war.”

The legislature emphasised that the people of Pakistan remain committed to peace, but will never allow anyone to transgress the country’s sovereignty, security, and interests.

The Senate reaffirmed Pakistan’s “unwavering moral, political and diplomatic support for and commitment to the Kashmiri people’s just struggle for realisation of their

inalienable right to self-determination.”

Speaking on the resolution, Dar, who is also the Foreign Minister and the Leader of the House in Senate, said, Wagah border would be closed forthwith.

He asked the “persons who are here under SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme, to leave Pakistan in 48 hours.”

Dar, however, clarified that Sikh devotees in Pakistan would not be affected by this decision.

He rejected India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, saying this treaty is the “lifeline of people of Pakistan.”

Leader of the Opposition in Senate Shibli Faraz said India wrongly accused Pakistan of Pahalgam attack. “A region where they (India) have deployed seven hundred thousand military personnel, the occurrence of this kind of incident raises questions on the performance of their armed forces,” he said.

Senators from different political parties shared their views in support of the resolution. The Senate was adjourned till Monday.

