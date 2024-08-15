NDMA issues new flood warning

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a new flash and urban flood warning as the devastating floods triggered by ongoing monsoon rains have killed at least 179 and injured 325 people across Pakistan, since July 1, 2024.

The NDMA has warned of urban flooding in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) from Wednesday till August 18 due to heavy rains which are expected to hit various parts of the province.

Anticipating further rains, the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) of the NDMA said that moderate to heavy rains are expected in Hazara, Malakand Division, Peshawar, Bannu, DI Khan, Hangu, Haripur, Kohat, Kurram, Lucky Marwat, Mohmand, Orakzai and Waziristan areas.

The development comes after the recent rains have resulted in as many as 179 fatalities, including 61 deaths in KPK, 65 in Punjab,31 in Sindh, 13 in Balochistan, four in Gilgit-Baltistan and five in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Most of the deaths caused owing to collapse of houses.

The flooding has also injured a total 315 people, of which, 175 in Punjab, 104 in KPK, 13 in Sindh, 16 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, eight in Balochistan and one in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The monsoon floods have also damaged a total of 2,234 houses, of which, 1,514 partially and 726 completely. Most of the houses are damaged in KPK, wherein, a total of 731 houses were destroyed, followed by Sindh with 717 houses damaged, Balochistan 365, Punjab 322, Gilgit-Baltistan 131, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 68.

The downpour, as per the fresh alert of the NDMA, might cause urban flooding in various cities and flash flooding in hilly areas with an expected increase in the flow of water in the streams and nullahs.

Calling on the authorities and the masses to take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of flooding and landslides, the government body has directed all relevant departments to alert emergency response teams and mobilised resources to ensure a swift response to any arising situation.

Furthermore, tourists have been advised to avoid travelling to these areas during this time period.

A day earlier, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) KPK had also alerted district administrations in the province in light of expected rains, saying that the showers might cause landslides as well as flooding in the rivers.

