‘Himmat Card’ providing dignified financial help: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt has said that the ‘Himmat Card’ programme is providing dignified financial assistance to those in need, helping them achieve self-reliance alongside financial support.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the Deputy Mayor of London, Chancellor Muhammad Shakeel Akram, on Friday. Both leaders discussed national and international issues.

The Deputy Mayor praised the social welfare department’s public service initiatives and commended its efforts. He expressed his appreciation for the department’s ongoing efforts, emphasizing that these initiatives are making a positive impact on people’s lives.

