AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AIRLINK 141.03 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.5%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
DFML 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.48%)
FFBL 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 149.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.7%)
HUMNL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.17%)
NBP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
OGDC 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PPL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.08%)
TOMCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,204 Decreased By -11 (-0.13%)
BR30 25,651 Decreased By -32.4 (-0.13%)
KSE100 78,045 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,973 Decreased By -72 (-0.29%)
Aug 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-17

‘Himmat Card’ providing dignified financial help: minister

Recorder Report Published August 17, 2024 Updated August 17, 2024 07:53am

LAHORE: Punjab Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt has said that the ‘Himmat Card’ programme is providing dignified financial assistance to those in need, helping them achieve self-reliance alongside financial support.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the Deputy Mayor of London, Chancellor Muhammad Shakeel Akram, on Friday. Both leaders discussed national and international issues.

The Deputy Mayor praised the social welfare department’s public service initiatives and commended its efforts. He expressed his appreciation for the department’s ongoing efforts, emphasizing that these initiatives are making a positive impact on people’s lives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Sohail Shaukat Butt Bait ul Maal Punjab Social Welfare Department Himmat Card financial help Muhammad Shakeel Akram

Comments

200 characters

‘Himmat Card’ providing dignified financial help: minister

PM welcomes Punjab CM’s package: It’s a pro-people move: PMO

Three solar PV projects: PPIB all set to extend LoIs for 12 months

PM reveals pilot project for mining in G-B

Arrests of former military officers: Pakistan does not welcome comments from any foreign govt: FO

US responds to arrest of military officers

SBP increases clean lending limit for SMEs by 100pc

PM directs bringing SMEDA under PMO

Traders to protest against Tajir Dost Scheme on 28th

High energy, financial costs cited: Cotton output likely to decline, NA panel told

‘Corruption, bad governance’: Key minister of PTI govt in KP resigns

Read more stories