May 9 riots part of ‘larger conspiracy’ to create unrest: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister for Transport Sharjeel Memon said that the May 9 riots were part of a ‘larger conspiracy’ to create unrest and instability in Pakistan.

Addressing at a press conference in Karachi he alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan is a mastermind behind the May 9 incidents, adding that one of the facilitators of the conspiracy was holding a key constitutional position.

“The May 9 riots were aimed at turning the people against their own institutions,” the provincial minister added.

Reacting to court martial proceedings against former DG ISI Faiz Hameed, Sharjeel Memon said that the arrest may be made in connection with the 9th May incident.

He was of the view that the recent arrests showed that the PTI leadership was “behind” all the conspiracies.

“Besides the PTI leadership, there are some facilitators as well and perhaps a troika wanted to create instability,” he added.

Welcoming the recent arrests, Sharjeel Memon said, “It is welcoming that everyone is being exposed, and some more will be.”