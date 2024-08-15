Educational institutions of Lahore celebrate Independence Day

LAHORE: Like other segments of the society, the educational institutions of Lahore on Monday celebrated the 78th Independence Day of the country with zeal and fervour. Flag-hoisting functions were arranged at different public sector as well as private schools, colleges, universities and medical universities to mark the day and show their love for the country.

While addressing the ceremony organized in connection with the Independence Day at Punjab Board of Technical Education MNA Rabia Farooqi said that to promote the national economy, there is an urgent need for a skilled workforce. The younger generation is our future, and they should acquire skills to take charge of the country’s affairs.

She also said that the government is taking significant steps for the development and prosperity of the country, and the results will begin to show soon.

Today, we all should pledge to work in our respective fields so that our country can progress and stand among the developed nations. There is no shortage of potential in our country, and our hopes are tied to the younger generation, as they are our national asset. God willing, the hard work and passion of our youth will make our beloved homeland great, and Quaid-e-Azam’s dream will be realized. She also congratulated the administration of the Punjab Board of Technical Education for celebrating Independence Day with enthusiasm.

Chairperson of the Punjab Board of Technical Education, Sahibzadi Wasima Umar, said, “Happy Independence Day to all of us. To make our beloved country the Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam and Iqbal, everyone needs to work together. Today, we all should pledge to adhere to Quaid-e-Azam’s three principles: unity, discipline, and faith, so that we can see our homeland flourish.” While celebrating Independence Day, we should also remember the oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine, as they are still sacrificing their lives to gain freedom.

Secretary of the Punjab Board of Technical Education, Muhammad Adnan, briefed about the board and thanked the special guest, chairperson, board members, officers of the Technical Board, and Punjab Skills Development Authority, due to whom the Independence Day ceremony was organized successfully.

Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority organised a flag hoisting ceremony at TEVTA Secretariat. Chairman TEVTA Brig. Muhammad Sajid Khokhar, SI (M), (retd) hoisted the flag and cut the cake with the students. Following this, a grand event was organized in which students presented national songs, delivered speeches. A painting competition was also held, where Javeria Amir secured first place. Maj. Shehzad Nayyar (retd.) presented a song he had written on the importance of technical education. Certificates of achievement were distributed among the students of the Skill Boot Camp.

The 78th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with great enthusiasm across all Campuses/Divisions of the University of Education. The main flag-hoisting ceremony took place at the Township Campus, attended by heads of all Divisions, Principals of local Campuses, teachers, staff, and a large number of students. The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Muhammad Alam Saeed, performed the flag hoisting, followed by the playing of the national anthem. In the ceremony numerous students from China participated as gesture of friendship among both countries.

On this joyous occasion of Independence Day, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Muhammad Alam Saeed, initiated a special tree-planting campaign by planting a tree on the university grounds. Additionally, a cake was cut in celebration, and students created a lively atmosphere by performing patriotic songs. During the vibrant Independence Day ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor stated that August 14, 1947, holds a special significance in world history as it marks the creation of Pakistan, which was nothing short of a miracle. An independent country is the greatest blessing for its inhabitants, evident from the plight of Muslims in Kashmir, Palestine, and even India.

