Gold prices surge to new highs

KARACHI: The local and international gold prices surged to new highs on Friday as global bullion value again went past $2450 an ounce, traders said.

A big increase of Rs2400 drove the local gold prices to new record levels of Rs257, 300 per tola and Rs2057 to Rs220, 593 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, bullion value also soared to fresh heights of $2458 an ounce with silver selling at $29 an ounce, traders said.

Silver prices on the local market however stood firm at Rs2900 per tola and Rs2486.28 per 10 grams, traders added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024