AGL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
AIRLINK 104.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.76%)
BOP 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.16%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.53%)
DCL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.42%)
DFML 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
DGKC 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.39%)
FCCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.8%)
FFBL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FFL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.51%)
HUBC 146.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.87%)
NBP 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-4.36%)
OGDC 129.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.37%)
PAEL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
PIBTL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.87%)
PPL 111.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.96%)
PRL 21.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.65%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SEARL 58.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.47%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.49%)
TOMCL 41.19 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.49%)
TPLP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.27%)
TREET 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
TRG 53.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 8,241 Decreased By -95.5 (-1.14%)
BR30 25,545 Decreased By -365.4 (-1.41%)
KSE100 77,740 Decreased By -960.2 (-1.22%)
KSE30 25,045 Decreased By -317.8 (-1.25%)
Aug 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Cannot defer reform agenda anymore, says Aurangzeb

  • Finance minister says state-owned insurance companies should also be handed over to private sector
BR Web Desk Published August 1, 2024 Updated August 1, 2024 03:13pm

Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday said the government would “move forward” with structural reforms in key sectors as it cannot “defer this agenda” anymore.

Addressing the ground-breaking ceremony of the Head Office Building of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the finance minister reiterated that under the umbrella of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the government would move forward with structural reforms in taxation, energy, State-Owned Entities (SOEs) and privatisation.

“We have to move forward because we do not have the space and the room anymore to defer this agenda,” he said.

Last month, authorities in Islamabad reached a staff level agreement (SLA) with the IMF for a $7-billion, 37-month loan programme aimed at cementing stability and inclusive growth.

Talking about the economy, Aurangzeb said that announcements including the Fitch upgrade and the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) decision to lower policy rate, “are direct manifestations of the macroeconomic stability that we are following, and the economic team will continue to move forward with this agenda”.

On Monday, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the SBP reduced the key policy rate by 100 basis points, taking it to 19.5%, its second successive decision of a cut.

Moreover, Fitch Ratings, a global credit rating agency, also upgraded Pakistan’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘CCC+’ from ‘CCC’.

Addressing the gathering, Aurangzeb stressed on the importance of macroeconomic permanence.

“Stabilisation will lead to growth thus we have to bring permanence,” he said.

On privatization of SOEs, Aurangzeb said the government has said that all insurance companies under the public sector would move in the direction of being handed over to the private sphere.

“There is no reason whatsoever that in the government we hold on to those entities or functions, even if they are strategic functions.

“Going forward, the entire insurance sector should be managed and held by the private sector.”

He said that the country need to pursue export-led growth and FDI. “If we want to borrow externally, then it should be for those projects, which in turn produce foreign currency for the country.”

As we go forward, equity and debt market have to come to the fore so that the government can diversify its funding base, Aurangzeb said.

The finance minister has faced intense criticism from Pakistan’s salaried citizens over high taxation, while cement, flour millers, petroleum dealers, and other industries have also been protesting several budget measures.

While Pakistan did manage to clinch yet another IMF bailout, the government machinery is also under pressure over high energy tariffs and lack of economic growth.

Pakistan Economy IMF Fitch Ratings SBP Insurance Muhammad Aurangzeb Key policy rate SBP MPC IMF and Pakistan Economic distress MPC meeting REFORM AGENDA

Comments

200 characters
Land Scrstcher Aug 01, 2024 12:45pm
When are we going to see these words turn into action?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KU Aug 01, 2024 02:01pm
We have heard that before, along with govt's austerity drive. Its actually a weeping moment in history of Pakistan, country crumbles under the leaderless n greed motivated people, silence prevails.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tariq Qurashi Aug 01, 2024 04:06pm
When PIA and the Steel mill are successfully privatized, I will believe you mean business.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Cannot defer reform agenda anymore, says Aurangzeb

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Calls for revenge at Iran funeral for Hamas chief Haniyeh

Heavy rain breaks 44-year record in Lahore

MSCI Index: Pakistan’s weight likely to go up by 35-45bps: Topline Securities

Oil rises on risk of broadening Middle East conflict

Bank Alfalah’s profit jumps 53% in 2QCY24, clocks in at Rs12bn

At least 11 dead after heavy rain in northern India, hundreds missing

KE says network stable as Karachi receives light to moderate rain

Death of Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif in July confirmed, Israel says

Read more stories