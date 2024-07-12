AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Jul 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Prices for Rolex, Patek Philippe extend decline, down 23% over 2 years: report

BR Life & Style Published 12 Jul, 2024 05:56pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Prices for Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet are down an overall 23% as they slipped on the secondary market again last month to extend a two-year decline, reported Bloomberg on Thursday.

The Bloomberg Subdial Watch Index, which tracks the 50 most-traded watches by transaction value, declined less than 1% in June, further signalling that a pandemic-era rally has come to end.

It’s fallen 8% in a year and 23% in the past two years, added Bloomberg, quoting data provided by Subdial, a UK-based watch trading platform.

That contrasts sharply with the S&P 500 Index, the US stock market benchmark, which surged 27% surge in the past year.

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Last year Bloomberg reported that prices for luxury timepieces such as Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet had appreciated by an average of 20% a year since mid-2018, outpacing the S&P 500 Index, as values for pre-owned luxury timepieces surged.

Returns on luxury Swiss watches still beat stocks and crypto: report

Top Swiss brands have undergone a sharp downturn after soaring to unprecedented levels on the secondary market in early 2022, when homebound shoppers funneled pandemic savings into pricey timepieces.

During the 12 months to June 2022, the Bloomberg Subdial Watch Index surged 40%, while the S&P 500 fell about 1%.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that buyers of luxury Swiss watches were reining in spending amid economic and geopolitical concerns.

Currently, while luxury Swiss timepieces continue to trade above retail prices, speculators who had piled into the market betting watches would keep appreciating have been shaken out as equities and other investments offered better returns, added Bloomberg.

Also read:

Rolex Audemars Piguet Patek Philippe

Comments

200 characters

Prices for Rolex, Patek Philippe extend decline, down 23% over 2 years: report

KSE-100 recovers from early 1,300-point loss on political noise, closes nearly flat

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Indus Motor temporarily halts production citing inventory shortage

Oil rises as US inflation eases

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,200 in Pakistan

Turkiye lira hits fresh record low against dollar

India’s foreign exchange reserves hit record high at $657.16bn

Biden under pressure from Hollywood’s wealthy donors

PD says ready to annul IPPs pacts if NA panel instructs

Flour mills go on countrywide strike

Read more stories