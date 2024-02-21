AIRLINK 57.90 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (5.2%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.77%)
DFML 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
DGKC 68.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.77%)
FCCL 17.72 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.11%)
FFBL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.07%)
FFL 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
GGL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.18%)
HBL 111.74 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.58%)
HUBC 114.81 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.29%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
KOSM 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (13.78%)
MLCF 37.42 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.8%)
OGDC 117.20 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (3.27%)
PAEL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.5%)
PIAA 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.82%)
PPL 105.32 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.56%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.21%)
PTC 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
SEARL 53.34 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (7.5%)
SNGP 64.79 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (3.09%)
SSGC 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.67%)
TELE 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
TPLP 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.25%)
TRG 72.25 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (6.88%)
UNITY 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.63%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.74%)
BR100 6,286 Increased By 123 (2%)
BR30 21,586 Increased By 604.2 (2.88%)
KSE100 61,559 Increased By 1094.9 (1.81%)
KSE30 20,718 Increased By 420.9 (2.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Swiss luxury watch exports slow down amidst luxury glut

BR Life & Style Published February 21, 2024 Updated February 21, 2024 05:13pm
Photo: Rolex
Photo: Rolex

Buyers of luxury Swiss watches are reining in spending amid economic and geopolitical concerns following a pandemic era boom in demand, reported Bloomberg on Wednesday.

Monthly exports increased 3.1% to CHF1.9 billion ($2.2 billion) by value, added the report, quoting data from the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry.

Growth was as high as 11.8% in the first half of last year. The number of timepieces exported rose 2.9% to 1.2 million as shipments of the Swatch brand’s Blancpain and Omega collaborations drove demand at the low end.

Top UK Rolex retailer cuts forecast as luxury shopping dips

The strong value of the Swiss franc is also putting pressure on producers which have raised prices to protect margins.

In January, Bloomberg reported that Watches of Switzerland Group – the top seller of Rolex watches in the UK – is cutting its sales and growth forecasts, blaming shifting luxury spending habits and erratic demand.

Exports to the US, the biggest market for Swiss timepieces, rose by a modest 2.2% by value. Mainland China exports gained 5% while shipments to Hong Kong fell 4.7%.

Exports of watches hit a record CHF26.7 billion by value in 2023, but the rate of sales growth dropped to just 3.6% in the second half of the year as consumers pulled back, added the report.

The luxury watch industry is the third largest export sector in Switzerland and employs about 60,000 people.

Swiss luxury watchmaker Rolex raises prices in the UK, leaves rates in US unchanged

High-end watchmakers from Rolex to Patek Philippe to Vacheron Constantin are set to unveil new models at the annual Watches and Wonders fair in Geneva in April.

Also read:

Rolex Patek Philippe Swiss luxury timepieces

Comments

200 characters

Swiss luxury watch exports slow down amidst luxury glut

SC disposes off petition seeking to declare polls null, void

Rupee regains strength against US dollar

Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds jump after coalition government deal

National Saving Schemes: CDNS reduces rates of return on majority instruments

Oil dips as investors weigh up US rate cut outlook

UBL’s profit clocks in at Rs56.5bn, up 76% in 2023

Lotte Chemical’s profit plunges 50% in 2023

Afghan Taliban official says taking pictures ‘a major sin’

Gold price per tola increases Rs750 in Pakistan

King Charles to appear on UK banknotes from June

Read more stories