BAFL 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
BIPL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.74%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.85%)
DFML 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
DGKC 62.49 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.76%)
FABL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.21%)
FCCL 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.87%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HBL 96.75 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.98%)
HUBC 107.00 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.81%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
MLCF 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.66%)
OGDC 102.39 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.74%)
PAEL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PIOC 107.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.37%)
PPL 80.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.43%)
SSGC 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
TELE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.77%)
TPLP 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.66%)
TRG 71.34 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.74%)
UNITY 24.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,528 Increased By 59.2 (1.08%)
BR30 19,230 Increased By 247.3 (1.3%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Top UK Rolex retailer plans to double sales by 2028

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2023 03:26pm
An Oyster Perpetual Day-Date, 36mm, in Everose gold with diamonds. Photo: Rolex
An Oyster Perpetual Day-Date, 36mm, in Everose gold with diamonds. Photo: Rolex

Watches of Switzerland, seller of Rolex, Piguet and Cartier, outlined plans to more than double its annual profits by fiscal year 2028, spurred by growth in the United States and expansion into the booming second-hand luxury market.

Shares in the luxury retailer rose by as much as 14% in early trade on Tuesday as it sought to reassure investors after Rolex’s purchase of retailer Bucherer in August raised concerns about its prospects.

Watches of Switzerland reported a 5% rise in quarterly revenues at constant currency, partly helped by a more than 80% surge in sales of pre-owned products.

Rolex Daytona’s prices exceed expectations after company debuts new model

A slowdown in China and uncertainty caused by interest rates in Europe and the United States have pressured the share price of luxury retailers.

But there has also been a surge in people seeking to sell as well as to buy second-hand luxury goods, benefiting companies such as Watches of Switzerland.

“We are excited by the opportunity available to us in the pre-owned market, particularly from the new Rolex Certified Pre-Owned programme, which we expect to deliver 20% of new Rolex in the U.S. and 10% in the UK by FY28,” CEO Brian Duffy said.

Luxury Swiss watchmaker Rolex looks to accelerate production to meet rising demand

Watches of Switzerland aims for group sales to surpass the 3 billion pound ($3.69 billion) milestone by the end of its fiscal 2028.

Analysts at RBC Capital Markets said the company’s long-range revenue and profit plans were ahead of market expectations.

Duffy added the company sought significant growth potential in the luxury branded jewellery market and expected it to comprise a substantially larger share of total revenue as it expanded in the United States and leveraged partnerships with U.S. megabrands.

Investment in Rolex, Patek watches exceeds S&P gains over five years: report

The London-listed company reiterated its fiscal year 2024 sales and profit forecast.

Luxury peer Richemont will report its interim results on Friday.

Cartier Rolex Watches of Switzerland Richemont Piguet Bucherer

Comments

1000 characters

Top UK Rolex retailer plans to double sales by 2028

Reko-Diq Project: Pakistan hopeful of reaching deal with Saudi Arabia by December, says Kakar

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Open-market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Despite mounting calls for ceasefire, Israel’s aggression into Gaza continues

Bullish run continues at PSX, KSE-100 up over 600 points

US lends $553mn for deep-sea terminal in Sri Lanka

No equipment left behind by American forces during withdrawal from Afghanistan: US state dept

Pak Suzuki announces yet another shutdown of automobile plant

SIFC body zeroes in on RE projects

Pakistan attracted $16bn in visitor spending in 2022: World Bank

Read more stories