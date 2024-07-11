Gold prices rise

KARACHI: The local gold prices on Wednesday saw a slight rise but silver remained unchanged, traders said.

The midweek trade posted an increase of Rs600 and Rs514 in the gold prices to reach Rs245600 per tola and Rs210562 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, bullion value grew by $10 to $2372 per 10 grams with silver selling at $31 an ounce, traders said.

Domestically, silver prices stood unchanged at Rs2900 per tola and Rs2486.28 per 10 grams, traders added.

