AGL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.77%)
AIRLINK 94.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.37%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DCL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
DFML 42.94 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.66%)
DGKC 88.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.07%)
FCCL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
FFBL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.19%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUBC 155.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-1.67%)
HUMNL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
MLCF 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
NBP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.17%)
OGDC 132.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.2%)
PAEL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.26%)
PPL 120.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
PRL 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
SEARL 60.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.31%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 35.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
TPLP 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TREET 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.7%)
UNITY 34.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 8,502 Decreased By -11.4 (-0.13%)
BR30 27,135 Decreased By -79.5 (-0.29%)
KSE100 79,773 Decreased By -124.2 (-0.16%)
KSE30 25,415 Decreased By -52.3 (-0.21%)
Jul 11, 2024
Markets Print 2024-07-11

Gold prices rise

Recorder Report Published 11 Jul, 2024 07:37am

KARACHI: The local gold prices on Wednesday saw a slight rise but silver remained unchanged, traders said.

The midweek trade posted an increase of Rs600 and Rs514 in the gold prices to reach Rs245600 per tola and Rs210562 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, bullion value grew by $10 to $2372 per 10 grams with silver selling at $31 an ounce, traders said.

Domestically, silver prices stood unchanged at Rs2900 per tola and Rs2486.28 per 10 grams, traders added.

