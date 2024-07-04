AIRLINK 90.15 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.6%)
Supplements Print 2024-07-04

Standard Chartered: Message from the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mr. Shehbaz Sharif

Published 04 Jul, 2024 05:47am

I would like to extend my heartfelt felicitations to Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan on its 160th anniversary. Throughout the past 160 years of its operations in our region, Standard Chartered has played a pivotal role in the economic growth and development since Pakistan came into being.

Standard Chartered's noteworthy contributions in bringing global best practices and innovation to the Banking sector are highly commendable. The Bank has exhibited remarkable resilience and has continuously expanded its range of services and products across various client segments, while also achieving enhanced efficiencies and setting new industry benchmarks.

By leveraging cutting-edge technology, Standard Chartered has been at the forefront of providing financial services and products to its customers.

The bank's pivotal role in facilitating trade and investment for the country through its extensive global network and key strategic corridors has been a cornerstone of its success in Pakistan, which deserves appreciation. Standard Chartered's initiatives in promoting financial inclusion and driving sustainability have had a significant and positive impact. By reaching out to underserved communities and providing them with the necessary tools and resources to participate in the formal economy, the bank has played a positive role in paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable financial landscape in Pakistan.

I wish the Bank success in its future endeavors.

