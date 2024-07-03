AIRLINK 88.73 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.35%)
JS Bank’s rating upgraded to ‘AA’

Karachi: JS Bank has received “AA” rating from the Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA). This prestigious rating reflects JS Bank’s strong financial performance, robust risk management practices, and commitment to excellence in the banking sector.

PACRA’s “AA” rating signifies high credit quality, affirming JS Bank’s sound financial health and serving as a testament to the bank’s prudent financial policies, solid capitalization, and strategic foresight.

On this development Basir Shamsie, President and CEO of JS Bank said that JS Bank’s rating upgrade to ‘AA’ from PACRA is an honour that reflects the relentless dedication of our team.

