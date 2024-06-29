AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
BOP 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.74%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
DGKC 90.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.81%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
FFBL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.67%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
GGL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
HASCOL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.48%)
HBL 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 163.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.56%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
MLCF 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.92%)
OGDC 135.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.84%)
PAEL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.53%)
PPL 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.31%)
PRL 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (9.98%)
SEARL 57.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.64%)
SNGP 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
SSGC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TRG 61.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.56%)
UNITY 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.77%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,282 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.38%)
BR30 26,502 Decreased By -76.4 (-0.29%)
KSE100 78,445 Decreased By -83.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 25,282 Decreased By -150.7 (-0.59%)
Jun 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-29

Elections (Amendment) Bill approved amid opposition protest

Naveed Butt Published 29 Jun, 2024 06:40am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly soon after the passage of budget-2024-25, on Friday, approved, “The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024” amid the protest of the opposition against the restoration of original provision allowing making retired judges of High Courts eligible for appointment as member of the Election Tribunal for hearing of election petitions in respect of elections to the National Assembly, the Senate and provincial assemblies.

The bill was moved by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar in the house for passage. The House passed the bill with a majority amid the protest of the opposition members.

In the previous legislation, the appointment of retired judges as a member of the Election Tribunals was replaced with sitting judges. But, now, the PML-N government restored the original provision of Section 140 of the Election Act, 2017.

According to its statement of object and reasons: “in the year 2023, through the Elections (Amendment) Act, 2023, an amendment was made in the said section 140 to make only the serving Judge of a High Court as member of the Election Tribunal in respect of cases of an election to an Assembly or the Senate.

But the fact of the workload of High Courts in pending litigation was overlooked, which workload in heavy pendency of cases still exists and it is very difficult for the serving Judges of the High Courts to spare required time for swift adjudication of election petitions.

As such, it is appropriate to restore the original provision of the said section 140 so as also to make retired Judges of High Courts eligible for appointment as member of the Election Tribunal for hearing of election petitions in respect of election to the National Assembly, the Senate and Provincial Assemblies.

“Similarly, for consistency, it is desirable to make retired District and Sessions Judges and retired Additional District and Sessions Judges eligible for appointment as member of the Election Tribunal for hearing of election petitions in respect of election to a local government.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

National Assembly PMLN Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar Elections (Amendment) Bill

Comments

200 characters

Elections (Amendment) Bill approved amid opposition protest

New levy: Taxable profits of builders, developers fixed

Additional taxation steps taken thru amendments to Finance Bill

Monthly update, outlook: June inflation will be on higher side: MoF

Qatar LNG contract: Strategy being mapped out to seek review

Petrol, HSD and HOBC: Govt amends raise in PL to Rs70 against Rs60 limit

Tax fraudsters to face jail

PM skips session as NA passes resolution against Congress

FO terms US resolution ‘unsolicited interference’

Conventional to Islamic banking: SBP issues broad parameters for conversion

10pm to 6am: Power cos warned not to implement load-shedding plans

Read more stories