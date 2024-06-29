AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
BOP 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.74%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
DGKC 90.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.81%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
FFBL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.67%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
GGL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
HASCOL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.48%)
HBL 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 163.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.56%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
MLCF 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.92%)
OGDC 135.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.84%)
PAEL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.53%)
PPL 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.31%)
PRL 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (9.98%)
SEARL 57.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.64%)
SNGP 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
SSGC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TRG 61.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.56%)
UNITY 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.77%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,275 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.45%)
BR30 26,472 Decreased By -106.4 (-0.4%)
KSE100 78,445 Decreased By -83.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 25,282 Decreased By -150.7 (-0.59%)
Jun 29, 2024
Markets

FY24: PSX emerges as top performer with 95pc annual return in $ terms

Ahmed Malik Published 29 Jun, 2024 06:40am

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange performed exceptionally well and emerged as the top performing stock market with the benchmark KSE-100 index gaining highest annual return of 95 percent in the US$ term and second highest annual return of 89 percent Pak Rupee term during the fiscal year FY2023-24.

On quarter-on-quarter basis, the KSE-100 index increased by 17 percent in both Pak Rupee and USD terms during the second quarter of 2024, marking the fifth consecutive quarter is positive trajectory.

“Continuation of positive momentum is attributed to successful completion of IMF Stand-by Agreement (SBA); timely initiation of new IMF facility; 29 months low inflation reading in May 2024; all time high monthly remittances numbers in May 2024; resumption of foreign inflows in domestic treasury bills through SCRA; better than expected FY25 budgetary measures; decline in policy rate by 150bps after 4 years and stability in currency amidst strong dollar inflows,” Muhammad Sohail, leading analyst said.

This recovery in prices has been accompanied with significant improvement in trading activity with average traded volumes in the Cash and Ready Market increased by 230 percent YoY and 26 percent QoQ to an average of 503 million shares/ day. The average traded value also jumped by 337 percent YoY and 37 percent QoQ to Rs 20 billion/ day during the second quarter of 2024.

The average volumes in the Futures Market also increased by 116 percent YoY while down 1.0 percent QoQ to 160 million shares/ day. The average traded value of the same increased by 168 percent YoY and 8 percent QoQ to Rs 7.0 billion/ day.

The Foreign Corporate turned net buyers with net inflow of 150 million in FY24 after 8 Years. Insurance and Companies were net buyers with net inflows of $126 million and $35 million respectively in FY24. However Banks and Individuals trimmed their position in FY24 with net selling of $140 million and $59 million, respectively.

Key stocks of KSE-100 index that outperformed market in the second quarter of 2024 included First Habib Modaraba (FHAM) up 108 percent, Pakgen Power (PKGP) up 80 percent, and GlaxoSmithKline (GLAXO) up 65 percent. Key sectors that outperformed market during the quarter included Leather, Pharmaceuticals and Engineering.

