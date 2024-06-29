FY24: PSX emerges as top performer with 95pc annual return in $ terms

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange performed exceptionally well and emerged as the top performing stock market with the benchmark KSE-100 index gaining highest annual return of 95 percent in the US$ term and second highest annual return of 89 percent Pak Rupee term during the fiscal year FY2023-24.

On quarter-on-quarter basis, the KSE-100 index increased by 17 percent in both Pak Rupee and USD terms during the second quarter of 2024, marking the fifth consecutive quarter is positive trajectory.

“Continuation of positive momentum is attributed to successful completion of IMF Stand-by Agreement (SBA); timely initiation of new IMF facility; 29 months low inflation reading in May 2024; all time high monthly remittances numbers in May 2024; resumption of foreign inflows in domestic treasury bills through SCRA; better than expected FY25 budgetary measures; decline in policy rate by 150bps after 4 years and stability in currency amidst strong dollar inflows,” Muhammad Sohail, leading analyst said.

This recovery in prices has been accompanied with significant improvement in trading activity with average traded volumes in the Cash and Ready Market increased by 230 percent YoY and 26 percent QoQ to an average of 503 million shares/ day. The average traded value also jumped by 337 percent YoY and 37 percent QoQ to Rs 20 billion/ day during the second quarter of 2024.

The average volumes in the Futures Market also increased by 116 percent YoY while down 1.0 percent QoQ to 160 million shares/ day. The average traded value of the same increased by 168 percent YoY and 8 percent QoQ to Rs 7.0 billion/ day.

The Foreign Corporate turned net buyers with net inflow of 150 million in FY24 after 8 Years. Insurance and Companies were net buyers with net inflows of $126 million and $35 million respectively in FY24. However Banks and Individuals trimmed their position in FY24 with net selling of $140 million and $59 million, respectively.

Key stocks of KSE-100 index that outperformed market in the second quarter of 2024 included First Habib Modaraba (FHAM) up 108 percent, Pakgen Power (PKGP) up 80 percent, and GlaxoSmithKline (GLAXO) up 65 percent. Key sectors that outperformed market during the quarter included Leather, Pharmaceuticals and Engineering.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024