AIRLINK 87.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
DFML 39.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
DGKC 92.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.56%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
FFBL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.47%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
HBL 124.97 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.35%)
HUBC 165.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 38.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.15%)
PAEL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.11%)
PPL 118.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PRL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SEARL 57.43 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.36%)
SNGP 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.31%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.82%)
TRG 62.33 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.69%)
UNITY 28.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.56%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 8,349 Increased By 56.6 (0.68%)
BR30 26,694 Increased By 150.3 (0.57%)
KSE100 78,734 Increased By 458.3 (0.59%)
KSE30 25,545 Increased By 163.6 (0.64%)
Jun 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil eases as stock build raises spectre of slower US demand

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2024 09:43am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices dipped on Thursday as a surprise build in US stockpiles fuelled fears about slow demand from the world’s top oil consumer, though declines were capped by worries a potential expansion of the Gaza war may disrupt Middle East supplies.

Brent crude oil futures fell 28 cents, or 0.3%, to $84.97 a barrel by 0310 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped 31 cents, or 0.4%, to $80.59 per barrel. Both benchmarks had settled slightly higher on Wednesday.

“An expected increase in US inventories of crude oil and gasoline are weighing on the market due to fears of weakening demand,” said Tsuyoshi Ueno, senior economist at NLI Research Institute.

“But the market is in a tug-of-war situation, underpinned by the prospect that an escalation in the battle between Israel and Hezbollah may hinder supply,” he added.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a 3.6 million barrel jump in the country’s crude oil stocks last week, surprising analysts polled by Reuters who had expected a 2.9 million-barrel drawdown.

US gasoline stocks also rose by 2.7 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations for a 1 million-barrel draw.

Product supplied for motor gasoline, a proxy for demand, fell by about 417,000 barrels per day last week, to 8.97 million bpd. The four-week average for demand is about 2% under last year’s levels.

“We believe the market’s upside is limited by weak US gasoline demand despite the peak summer driving season kicking in,” said Emril Jamil, a senior analyst at LSEG Oil Research.

Gasoline margins, reflected by the crack spread between gasoline to Brent and WTI, have trended lower after peaking in March at the $30s-per-barrel range, Jamil said.

“This weakness is further compounded by sluggish diesel demand both in Europe and the US, with margins falling since last August,” he added. Meanwhile, worries of the Gaza war spreading to Lebanon limited price declines.

Oil falls after jump in US inventories

In the Middle East, cross-border strains between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah have been escalating in recent weeks, stoking fears of an all-out Israel-Hezbollah war that could draw in other regional powers, including major oil producer Iran.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said his country stood in solidarity with Lebanon and called on regional countries’ support.

Israeli forces pounded several areas across Gaza on Wednesday, and residents reported fierce fighting overnight in Rafah in the south of the Palestinian enclave.

Crude Oil Brent crude Oil WTI Turkiye President Tayyip Erdogan

Comments

200 characters

Oil eases as stock build raises spectre of slower US demand

FBR to impose sales tax on stationery items

Retired govt employees’ pensions: Notification likely to be issued very soon

Chinese industries’ transfer to Pakistan: PM allows JV project

FBR to create 25 posts of ‘commissioner refund’

Failure to tax world’s richest means global tax needed

Rs82bn TFCs issue: OGDCL sets stringent conditions for proposed rollover

PM again invites opposition for talks

KE’s rights acquisition: SECP says its ‘suspicions’ not eased yet

KE demands Sindh govt make Rs105bn payment

Qamar elected chairman of NA finance panel

Read more stories