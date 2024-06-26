AIRLINK 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.35%)
BOP 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.48%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
DFML 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.86%)
DGKC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.39%)
FCCL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.72%)
FFL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
HASCOL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.48%)
HBL 123.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.85%)
HUBC 165.45 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.06%)
HUMNL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.22%)
KOSM 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
OGDC 134.85 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (4.69%)
PAEL 24.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PPL 118.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.58%)
PRL 23.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.53%)
PTC 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.33%)
SEARL 56.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.18%)
SNGP 65.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.17%)
SSGC 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.42%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2%)
TRG 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.43%)
UNITY 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.57%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.91%)
BR100 8,293 Increased By 47.2 (0.57%)
BR30 26,561 Increased By 146.3 (0.55%)
KSE100 78,276 Increased By 335.1 (0.43%)
KSE30 25,381 Increased By 194.3 (0.77%)
Jun 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 278.40 against greenback in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published June 26, 2024 Updated June 26, 2024 07:57pm

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At close, the local unit settled at 278.40, a gain of Re0.10 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the rupee had closed at 278.50 after a gain of Re0.12.

In recent weeks, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 against the dollar as Pakistan moves forward with its plan to win a longer and larger International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

Globally, the US dollar was firm on Wednesday and trading on the precipice of the 160 yen barrier as investors turned cautious and counted down to the release of US price data at the end of the week.

At 159.71 per dollar, the yen’s level has markets on alert since that is only a whisker shy of where Japanese authorities likely stepped in to buy yen in April.

Markets are banking that Friday’s US data shows annual growth in the Federal Reserve’s favoured core personal consumption expenditure index slowed to 2.6% in May, the lowest in more than three years and opening the way to rate cuts.

Policymakers, however, continue to signal they are in no rush, with Fed Governors Lisa Cook and particularly Michelle Bowman stressing that decisions will depend on data.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were stable on Wednesday at around $85 a barrel for Brent crude, amid forecasts for an eventual inventory drawdown during the third quarter peak summer demand season and geopolitical risks from the Middle East conflict.

Brent crude oil futures slipped 9 cents, or 0.11%, to $84.92 a barrel by 1315 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures shed 7 cents, or 0.09%, to $80.76 a barrel.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported U.S. crude oil stocks rose by 914,000 barrels last week, market sources said. Still, analysts on average expected them to decline by 2.9 milllion barrels in official inventory data from the Energy Information Administration, due at 1430 GMT.

Inter-bank market rates for dollar on Wednesday

BID                            Rs 278.40

OFFER                      Rs 278.60

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling against USD, closing at 277.66 and 280.27, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR gained 90 paise for buying and 91 paise for selling, closing at 294.54 and 297.44, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling, closing at 75.10 and 75.83, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR remained unchanged for buying and gained 1 paisa for selling, closing at 73.09 and 73.79, respectively.

Open-market rates for dollar on Wednesday

BID                            Rs 277.66

OFFER                      Rs 280.27

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters
Mubashir Munir Jun 26, 2024 10:29am
Very right decision implement immediately
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

PM Shehbaz approves joint venture to transfer Chinese industries to Pakistan

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam: US says it supports Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism

Ready to hold talks with opposition: PM Shehbaz

Omar Ayub demands Imran Khan’s release before talks with govt

‘Leveraging Dubai’s business-friendly environment’: Treet Corp incorporates subsidiary with DET

PTI files application in SC to become party in reserved seats case

Pakistan’s Interloop to invest over $92mn on production, energy expansion

Bulls mark return, KSE-100 closes 335 points higher

Kenya president backs down on tax rises after deadly protests

Read more stories