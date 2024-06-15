Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,296

GAZA STRIP: The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Saturday that at least 37,296 people have been killed in the territory during more than eight months of aggression by Israel.

The toll includes at least 30 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding a total of 85,197 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

Two Egyptian security sources earlier said Hamas wants written guarantees from the United States for a permanent ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip to sign off on a US-backed truce proposal.

Mediators Qatar and Egypt said Hamas had responded last week to the phased ceasefire plan for an end to the eight-month aggression by Israel after Hamas attacks, without giving details.

US President Joe Biden made The plan public at the end of May. It includes the gradual release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza and the pullback of Israeli forces over two phases, as well as the freeing of Palestinian prisoners, with the reconstruction of Gaza and the return of the remains of deceased hostages in a third phase.

The United States has said Israel accepted the proposal, but Israel has not publicly stated this.

Negotiators from the US, Egypt and Qatar have been trying for months to mediate a ceasefire and free the hostages, more than 100 of whom are believed to remain captive in Gaza.