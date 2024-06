JERUSALEM: The health ministry in Gaza said Friday that at least 37,266 people have been killed in the territory during more than eight months of war between Israel and Hamas.

The toll includes at least 34 deaths during the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that a total of 85,102 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.