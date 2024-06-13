China stocks fall amid growing trade frictions; HK follows Wall Street higher

SHANGHAI: China stocks fell on Thursday as Europe’s additional tariffs on Chinese electric cars deepened economic worries, but Hong Kong shares gained after US and world stocks touched record highs overnight.

The European Commission told automakers on Wednesday it would impose extra duties of up to 38.1% on imported Chinese electric cars from July.

Although investors shrugged off the anticipated announcement - major Chinese electric car makers including BYD, Li Auto and Geely Auto all rebounded - the punitive duties reminded investors of the growing trade tensions between China and the West, and cast a cloud over Chinese exports.

The latest inflation data showed China’s economy continued to suffer from deflationary pressure as demand remained weak.