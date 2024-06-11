Sindh energy minister chairs meeting on Sepra legislation, promises cheaper electricity

KARACHI: Sindh Provincial Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that Sindh Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Sepra) will be a fully authorised in Sindh of power generation-distribution and transmission and it will be the first autonomous organisation in Sindh, besides being the first autonomous body in the provinces across the country which will make its own decisions as compared to Nepra.

He expressed these views on Monday while presiding over an awareness meeting held in the Sindh Energy Department’s office regarding the Sepra legislation.

Secretary Energy Mossadiq Ahmed Khan and Member Nepra Rafiq Ahmed Sheikh were also present.

Secretary Energy and Member Nepra informed the Provincial Energy Minister in detail regarding energy.

The Minister said that according to the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, the Energy Department is with every decision that can provide relief to the people and welfare of the people and fully support every institution or project which is in accordance with the hopes and aspirations of the people.

He said that the purpose of setting up Sepra Board is to provide cheap electricity tariff or cheap electricity to the people, electricity from Sepra established and fixed electricity tariff 30 percent to 40 percent discount will be available.

The Minister said that due to the simplification of electricity tariff issues, facilities will be provided to the public.

Nasir Shah said that the plan to establish a mini-grid station in every district in the entire province is under consideration. He said that the board members of Sepra will be selected on merit and in a transparent manner, while the members and parts of the board will be experienced and capable personalities.

Shah said after Sepra’s establishment electricity distribution companies will not have to go to Nepra.

